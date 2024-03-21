Effs, the rising star from the UK music scene, has unleashed a scintillating remix of his hit single “I Like That,” featuring the acclaimed Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

This dynamic collaboration brings together Effs’ signature style with Medikal’s unique flair, promising listeners an electrifying musical experience.

“I Like That (Remix)” combines Effs’ infectious melodies with Medikal’s razor-sharp verses, creating a fusion of Afrobeat and Hip-hop that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

Effs’ smooth vocals blend seamlessly with Medikal’s energetic delivery, elevating the original track to new heights of creativity and excitement.

Effs, known for his versatile sound and captivating lyrics, has been making waves in the UK music scene with his previous releases. With “I Like That (Remix),” he continues to showcase his talent and versatility as an artist, while also embracing collaboration with one of Ghana’s most prominent rap artists, Medikal.

Medikal, whose dynamic presence on the track adds an extra layer of intensity, is renowned for his lyricism and ability to command attention with his rhymes.

His contribution to “I Like That (Remix)” amplifies the song’s energy, making it a must-listen for fans of both artists and enthusiasts of Afrobeat and Hip-hop music.

“I Like That (Remix)” is not only a celebration of musical talent but also a testament to the power of collaboration across borders. Effs and Medikal’s partnership exemplifies the global reach of contemporary music and highlights the rich diversity of influences shaping today’s soundscape.

The remix is set to release on all major streaming platforms on [Release Date], giving fans everywhere the opportunity to groove to this infectious track.

Effs and Medikal invite listeners to join them on this sonic journey and experience the magic of “I Like That (Remix).”

For more information and updates, follow Effs on social media:

Instagram: @effsmusic

Twitter: @effsmusic

Facebook: /effsofficial