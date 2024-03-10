The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on the government to acknowledge the existence of ‘dumsor’ (power outages) and release a well-defined load-shedding timetable.

Recent power outages in various parts of the country have prompted Mahama’s call for transparency.

Speaking at a gathering in Sissala West, as part of his “Building the Ghana We Want” Tour in the Upper West region, Mr Mahama emphasised that Ghanaians are well aware of the ongoing load shedding and simply need a clear schedule.

As a former president, Mahama highlighted that he kept the public informed during his tenure about challenges and the steps taken to address them.

However, he expressed concern that the current administration has not been as forthcoming in addressing the issue.

“When I was president, if things were not going well, I told the people of Ghana things are not going well and this is what we are trying to do about it. I think my honesty was one of my major problems because I didn’t think I should fool my people. Today every day you sleep and the lights go off and we know that they are shedding load. They have a problem with generation. Some generation assets are down. They have a problem with paying for gas.

“They have a problem with paying for fuel so every day they are shedding between 280 and 480 megawatts of power but they will not give us a timetable and say you will be off today, this one will be off tomorrow because that is what Ghanaians know as dumsor.

“And so we will just put off the light anytime and reduce the number of megawatts so the system won’t go down. But we don’t call it dumsor and so there is no dumsor but we know that it is dumsor,” he stated.

