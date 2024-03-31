Ceremonies have been taking place across the world to mark the most important festival in the Christian calendar – Easter.

Jesus was resurrected on Easter Sunday, the Bible says, days after dying on the cross on Good Friday. It is traditional for many to attend services on Saturday evenings.

A day after pulling out of a ceremony at short notice, Pope Francis took part in a two-hour vigil at the Vatican on Saturday

There had been renewed concern about his health when he did not participate in a Good Friday procession

He read a lengthy homily and carried out a number of baptisms ahead of his Easter message on Sunday morning