Ceremonies have been taking place across the world to mark the most important festival in the Christian calendar – Easter.
Jesus was resurrected on Easter Sunday, the Bible says, days after dying on the cross on Good Friday. It is traditional for many to attend services on Saturday evenings.
A day after pulling out of a ceremony at short notice, Pope Francis took part in a two-hour vigil at the Vatican on Saturday
There had been renewed concern about his health when he did not participate in a Good Friday procession
He read a lengthy homily and carried out a number of baptisms ahead of his Easter message on Sunday morning
In the Philippines, worshippers crowded along a staircase to get a glimpse of the traditional procession
Children dressed as angels were seen praying ahead of the night-time celebrations in Metro Manila
In Nairobi’s Kiberia district, in Fort Jesus worshippers young and old joined together to light candles
Priests there led the service by lighting fires outside of the church before moving inside
A woman attends the Easter Sunday service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi
A Catholic priest gives the Holy communion to a Christian devotee at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka
Meanwhile, in Iraq a young child leans forward to kiss a cross during celebrations
Back in Europe, Easter services were held at Prague Castle to commemorate the life of Jesus Christ
