The Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, has emphasized the positive impact of the Kwahu Paragliding Festival on the local economy during the official launch of the 2024 event at Atibie Odweanoma in the Eastern Region.

Over 200 participants have registered for this year’s thrilling paragliding activities, which include the involvement of seven pilots from the United States and France.

The festival, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Kwahu people, serves as a platform to preserve their traditions and showcase them to both domestic and international tourists.

Mr. Mercer, during the event, acknowledged the festival’s role in promoting Kwahu as a prime tourist destination, leading to increased visitor numbers and revenue for the local tourism industry.

According to him, the event brings significant economic benefits to the area, as it attracts tourists who engage with local businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, and bars.

He added that the influx of visitors has also created job opportunities for residents, contributing to the growth of the local economy.

Mr. Mercer underscored the importance of the Kwahu Paragliding Festival asserting that it fosters community engagement and involvement, fostering a sense of pride and ownership among the residents.

He said, “For this event which we all know has helped preserve our cultural heritage and the environment by showcasing the traditional activities during the event. We are celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Kwahu People and preserving these assets for future generations.

“The paragliding festival in Kwahu is to present a unique opportunity to attract both domestic and international tourists. An event like this enhances Kwahu as a tourist destination, leading to an increase in visit numbers and revenue for the local tourism industry.

Hosting the paragliding festival has significant economic benefits for the area. The influx of tourists, including the hotels, restaurants, bars, and local business opportunities as it created, among others. I believe this event has also created employment opportunities for residents further contributing to the local economy. This festival has also created a platform for community engagement and involvement.”

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong also reiterated the significant role of the paragliding activities in boosting the local economy and that of the country at large.

He also urged Ghanaians about the need to ensure a peaceful election come December 2024 to deepen the peace and stability the country is still enjoying.

“The event also plays a crucial role in boosting our tourism industry and contributing to the economic growth of the locals and our beloved country at large.

“As we source through the sky and witness the breathtaking beauty of Kwahu, let us not forget the importance of staying safe, your well-being is paramount.”

