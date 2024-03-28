John Ampontuah Kumah, the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18th, 2024.

The final funeral rites will take place on Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

The 45-year-old lawmaker passed away earlier this month following a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

Known as Lawyer John Kumah among his constituents, he was widely regarded as a man of integrity with a keen focus on job creation.

He was a beacon of hope for both the young and old in his community.

A one-week observance was held in Ejisu on Thursday, where dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and sympathisers gathered at Kumah’s hometown to mourn his passing.

Many attendees, including his constituents, donned red and black attire as a sign of their sorrow and grief. They remembered Kumah as a hardworking individual who dedicated his life to public service.