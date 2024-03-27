The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has suspended the implementation of the newly approved fees imposed on nurses pending its review.

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association recently announced its plan to strike in protest of the Nurses and Midwifery Council’s substantial hike in the nursing verification fee from GH¢500 to GH¢3,000.

However, they later withdrew their planned protest after discussions with the Health Ministry.

The Council’s decision to suspend the new fees was made at a meeting held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, by the 15th Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

The Council, mentioned that its decision was taken after discussions with relevant stakeholders about their concerns, and it will return to the previous fee structure.

“At its meeting held on March 26, 2024, the 15th Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council took a decision to halt the implementation of the newly approved fees and charges pending its review.

“This decision follows discussions with relevant stakeholders, regarding their concerns. In the meantime, the Council will revert to the previous fee structure.”

