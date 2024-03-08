Members of Parliament on Friday, March 8, gathered in the House clad in mourning attire, with some donning red attire and others in red clothes.

This sombre dressing served as a poignant tribute to their departed colleague, Dr. John Kumah, the MP for Ejisu Constituency.

Dr. Kumah, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, while en route to Germany for medical treatment. His untimely death at the age of 45 has left the parliamentary community in mourning.

Citi News correspondent Ayikwei Okine reported that a red band adorned the deceased MP’s seat in the House, symbolizing the collective grief of his colleagues.

Dr. John Kumah is survived by his wife and six children.