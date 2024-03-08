On the sixth day of the Citi FM/Citi TV 2024 Heritage Caravan, the enthusiastic ‘Caravanites’ made their way to Mole National Park in Larabanga, the largest wildlife refuge.

The day, aptly named ‘Hollard Day,’ provided a unique opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in nature and witness a diverse array of animal species in their natural habitat.

The park’s landscape echoed with the presence of freely roaming elephants, antelopes, monkeys, and other captivating wildlife, offering a remarkable spectacle for all to enjoy.

Mole National Park, the first national park established in Ghana, spans an area of 4,912 km² and offers the most comprehensive wildlife experience in the country. It is the only location in Ghana where elephants can be observed in the wild.

With two days remaining in their eight-day expedition, which began on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the ‘Caravanites’ have already explored several regions, including the Volta Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Bono East Region, and Upper East Region. Currently, they are in the Northern Region, immersing themselves in Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

On the previous day, March 7, they visited the sacred Crocodile Pond at Paga and the Ghana-Burkina Faso border to learn about the historical connections. They also attended a durbar, dance, and cultural night at the Dekpama Palace in Tamale.

After six eventful days, the ‘Caravanites’ left the Northern Region for the Noda Hotel in Ejisu-Kumasi on the sixth day. They were treated to a dinner and a pool party night with DJ Mingle.

The following day, they will travel from Ejisu to the Maaha Beach Resort Hotel in Atuabo in the Western Region.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan, a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, is an annual event held in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations.

The anticipation for the Caravan’s journey is particularly high among supporters of locally manufactured products.

Sponsors

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, GB Foods, OmniBsic bank and supported by Assembled in Ghana.

