The Bewkai Municipal Security Council has directed investigations into the disturbances at the Bewkai SDA Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Clashes reportedly erupted between students of the school and some residents resulting in the injuries of some students.

In retaliation, a group of residents, predominantly youth from the Bekwai community, entered the school’s premises wielding weapons such as machetes, clubs, and stones. The residents accessed the school through a bushy area and engaged in altercations with the students over the incident.

Police intervened to ensure order in the school and calm has since returned to the institution. Following the intervention, academic activities resumed, and normalcy was reported during a visit by Citi News to the school on Monday.

The Bewkai Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, Leticia Obeng visited the school and provided reassurance that the situation was under control.

She confirmed that while teachers were currently on strike, students were present in their classrooms, and engaged in reading and other academic activities.

She emphasized that parents should not panic, as the students were being taken care of, and security measures were in place on the school campus.

In her statement, she said, “The school is calm, learning is going on even though effective teaching is not going on because teachers are on strike. But the learners are in their classrooms, reading their books. I’ve spoken to some of them, they are not panicked at all, so parents must also not get panicked.

“There must be calm, their children are being taken care of and they are running their normal duties. We are okay. MUSEC met this morning and everything is under control, security is available here on campus, and there’s no problem at all. No student has fled, students are not fleeing.”

————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital