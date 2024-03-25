The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advised against Ghanaians embarking on non-essential travels to conflict-prone countries.

Additionally, the public is cautioned to remain vigilant regarding intermediaries who claim to offer enticing opportunities such as employment, residency, and citizenship permits.

This alert follows the ongoing wars in various countries.

In a statement released on Monday, March 25, 2024, the Ministry emphasized the dangers associated with such travels, highlighting the severe risks involved for travellers.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to caution the travelling public to be wary of the activities of middlemen/agents who purport to have the ability to secure citizenship, resident permits and job offers in conflict areas and countries at war as these journeys are perilous and often have dire consequences.

“In light of ongoing conflicts and the risk of conscription in certain countries or regions around the world, travellers are strongly advised to exercise caution and carefully consider their travel plans.”

The Ministry also encourages travellers to adopt precautionary measures and prioritize their safety and well-being, especially when considering job offers in regions that pose the threat of conscription and armed conflict.

“Travellers are also advised to prioritise their safety and well-being when offered jobs in regions with potential risks of conscription and armed conflict.”

