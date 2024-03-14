The National Food Suppliers Association says it will soon issue an ultimatum to the government over unpaid arrears spanning over a year.

In August 2023, members of the association staged a protest at the National Food Buffer Stock Company’s premises, seeking payment of approximately GH¢200 million owed to them for the year 2022.

The spokesperson for the association, Kwaku Amedume, in an interview with Citi News, lamented the effects of the delay on the well-being of its members.

“We are yet to hear from the government. If they call us and resolve the issues, why not? We want things to be done well and in the right way. If they call us and are able to resolve the issues, we will not go through with our picket, but if they don’t, we have to go on the picket to show how bad things are and how we are affected. We are suppliers, and we have been with the schools for almost 20 to 30 years, and we are many and employ many people, so cutting us out would be like creating a very huge unemployment in the country.”

