The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Thursday, meet its National Executive Committee to decide on the potential running mate presented by the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

John Dramani Mahama, on February 27, submitted his choice of a running mate to the party’s leadership for consideration ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Former vice presidential candidate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has been tipped as the preferred candidate.

Mustapha Gbande, a deputy General Secretary of the party, tells Citi News that the candidate to be announced will complement the flagbearer as someone with integrity.

He accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of stripping the Office of the Vice President of every bit of integrity, and thus it currently needs a person of integrity and someone with a credible personality to restore hope and trust in the country.

“What is very important is that we are going to put out a running mate that is better than the status quo, a running mate that brings credibility and integrity to bear.”

“In the context of the running mate that we are going to name, credibility is a big idea and agenda for us. The Office of the Vice President has been deprived and there is a credibility deficit because of the legacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

