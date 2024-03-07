The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Tanko Musah, has questioned the theme for this year’s Independence Day anniversary, “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

According to President Akufo-Addo, this theme was inspired by Ghana’s admirable commitment to multi-party democracy and its sustained period of stability and economic growth in Africa.

In an interview with Citi News, Thomas Tanko Musah explained that Ghanaians are still grappling with economic hardship, which raises questions about the country’s pride.

“The only thing we can celebrate is the peace that we have now. When you take out the peace, there is nothing to celebrate. The Ghanaian worker is in difficulties and things are hard and that is the same thing with education. Capitation grants are in arrears, government subventions are in arrears, and go to the various colleges of education, you will see that all the projects started by GETFund are uncompleted because somebody will tell you that it was started by one government.”

Speaking on the Free SHS system, he reiterated the need for the government to review the policy to improve development in the nation.

“We have said that the Free SHS is good, but the system must be reviewed. Go and check, everything about education, there are challenges confronting parents. The indicators and signs are there for all to see, but the politicians will not listen when you speak; they think that they know everything.”

“The kind of system that we are running is like the agent that you have employed to work for you now, telling you all that you have to do.”

