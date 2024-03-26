Member of Parliament for Agona East Queenstar Mame Pokuah Sawyer has met with Okada riders within her constituency to address pertinent issues worrying their operations.

The Member of Parliament, through a community dialogue series engaged Okada riders, mostly from Agona Kwanyako, Duakwa, Asafo and surrounding communities to find ways to address pertinent issues such as licensing and regularizing their operations and bringing them on board on Mahama’s 24-hour economy on policy.

The MP also admonished the okada riders within the enclave to reduce their speed while driving to prevent accidents.

“I came here today to engage you on a lot of things. Our current situation as a country is a bit difficult and as okada riders a lot of people depend on you as an alternative source of transport and so you must be up to the task in the discharge of your duties.

“President Mahama has assured okada riders of his full support and plans to regularise their operations and so you must all support this agenda. Your operations will be key in President Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy since you will be operating overnight, particularly in the rural areas where you will be running errands in places where commercial vehicles find it difficult to operate. As your MP I am also ready to support okada riders in this constituency by helping them acquire licenses to operate. This will reduce the occasional arrest and harassment by police.

“There are also plans to roll out a work and pay module where okada will be bought and given to your members through a payment plan. This will employ the majority of the youth. There is one thing bothering me and as an MP I am also not happy. The issue of incessant accidents that usually occur on this stretch mostly involves okada riders.

“My attention has also been drawn to a recent incident where an okada rider died after he was involved in an accident. This accident could have been avoided if the driver on the motorbike had reduced his speed while driving, but moving forward when the NDC comes into power we will structure the okada business to suit the modern style “Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr told Citi News.

The MP noted that registering the Okada rider will help keep an eye on their operations while ensuring that they do the right team.

“I have plans of registering the Okada riders in Agona East. This will also help keep an eye on their operations.

The Agona East MP noted that similar exercises will be held in other areas within the constituency. Queenstar Pokuah Sawyer has already met with commercial drivers within the district to address some of their concerns.

The MP later presented pieces of cloth to the riders which also included cash.

