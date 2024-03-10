The Asona family of Okanta, a farming community in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, has dismissed allegations made by some community members against Koans Building Solutions regarding the forceful acquisition of farmlands in the area.

On Friday, March 8, residents confronted armed police officers who were securing an excavator contracted to grade farmland. They accused Koans Building Solutions of using armed personnel to intimidate them and seize their livelihoods.

At a press conference in Okanta on Sunday, the head of the Asona family, Nana Otwiwa Afari Bampoe, clarified that the disputed land had been legally sold to the developer, Koans Building Solutions, by her family. She urged the developer to arrest anyone who hindered his operations on the land.

Nana Bampoe, who also serves as the Baamu Apagyahemaa of Akropong, stated that the Asona family, the original landowners in Okanta since 2012, had received all payments and compensation from the developer after he fulfilled all necessary arrangements. Therefore, she deemed any accusations against the developer baseless.

She further disclosed that a group of family members who were part of the initial arrangements have now allied with others to challenge the developer in court.

The court’s decision is expected on March 28, 2024. She expressed surprise at their protest against the developer for allegedly stealing land, especially when the court has prohibited them from entering the disputed lands.

“We arranged with Koans in 2012. Truth be told Koans has paid its money followed all agreements and pays us whenever the time is due, every three or six months. But the people who look after the land for us took us to the Koforidua court- the family together with Koans. So we still go to court since 2012 till now. The case has not been judged yet. Two years ago, some of my sisters together with whom we sold the land to Koans Estate took me to the Nsawam circuit court where a judgement would be passed on 2nd March 2024.”

“But on Thursday we heard that they had demonstrated against Kofi Anokye alleging he had stolen their land. That is not true. All the demonstrators were involved in the selling of the land. He gave us money. Kofi Anokye has not stolen any land. We the Asona family of Okanta sold the land to Koans,” she stated.