The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, has urged contractors working on the Atibie Odweanoma road in the Eastern Region to expedite their work following this year’s Easter paragliding in Kwahu.

The much-anticipated 2024 Easter Paragliding Festival has commenced in Kwahu Atibie, with hundreds of enthusiasts gathering at the Odweanoma paragliding site.

Over 200 participants have registered for this year’s thrilling paragliding activities, which include seven pilots from the United States and France.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and their collaborators are gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for festival-goers with a series of events planned to celebrate this year’s Easter festivities in Kwahu.

During the official opening ceremony on Friday, March 29, 2024, Mr. Agyemang emphasized the significance of paragliding in the Easter celebrations in Kwahu.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Roads for awarding the road contract and urged the contractors working on the Atibie Odweanoma road to expedite their work.

He believes this would help attract more visitors to the site in the coming years.

Mr. Agyemang assured festival attendees that by 2025, the Kwahu Paragliding Easter Festival would be even more exceptional, with improved infrastructure and an enhanced overall experience.

“I must on that note while thanking the Ministry of Roads for giving out us the road contract, I’ll urge the contractor and all those involved to ensure that next year by this time when we come here, the road will be a first-class road, although this morning we’ve gone to the other site, we’ve shown our minister the work that needs to be done there, and I can assure you that 2025, Kwahu paragliding Easter Festival will be much better than this.”

————————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital