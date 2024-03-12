The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) will on Tuesday, March 12 launch a nationwide registration of farmers as part of the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme (PFJ Phase 2).

The PFJ Phase 2, which was initiated in August last year, aims to provide an input-credit guarantee system for farmers to address the challenges faced during the first phase of the programme.

In a press briefing on Monday, March 11, 2024, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, encouraged farmers nationwide to participate in the upcoming registration process.

He explained that the registration for the PFJ will span across all 16 regions and 261 districts in Ghana, with the process commencing on Tuesday, March 12.

To streamline and facilitate the registration process, he disclosed that a mobile and web application platform called Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GAP) has been developed.

Furthermore, agricultural extension agents and technical officers have been trained on how to use the platform and equipped with tablets and necessary data to capture farmer information for the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II programme.

Dr. Acheampong stressed that the PFJ programme is a well-thought-out initiative aimed at building on the successes of the initial programme while addressing any shortcomings encountered.

He urged all Ghanaians, particularly, farmers, and agricultural product producers to reach out to their local agricultural district offices, extension offices, or agents in any of the 261 districts to register for the PFJ2 programme.

“The farmer registration for PFJ will be conducted across the 16 regions and 261 districts in Ghana. To facilitate the process, a mobile and web application platform which is a Ghana agriculture and agribusiness platform, GAP .com has been developed.

“Additionally, agricultural extension agents and other technical offices have been trained on how to use a platform and provided with the necessary tablets and data to capture every farmer that we are going to onboard for the Planting for Food and Job Phase II program.”

“I’d like to invite all Ghanaians, all farmers, and all producers of agricultural products to contact their local agricultural district office. The district agricultural offices, the district extension offices, the district agents in any of the 261 districts and register for the PFJ2 program.”

————