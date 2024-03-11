The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to promptly allocate funds for the construction of the hundred-bed Shama Government Hospital.

The project, which is financed by a 32 million euro loan facility approved by Parliament in March 2020, has faced delays in funding allocation.

Although President Akufo-Addo conducted the sod-cutting ceremony for the hospital’s construction on August 19, 2020, progress has been impeded due to the lack of funding.

During a media engagement following a visit to the construction site, the Ranking Member of the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, emphasized the urgency of prioritizing the health sector.

He highlighted the Minority’s commitment to advocating for the completion of the hospital project to improve healthcare delivery in the community.

He expressed disappointment that the Minister of Health had not provided updates on the Shama district hospitals in Parliament for the past four years, labelling it as disrespectful.

Akandoh issued a warning to the President and Vice President, stating that the Minority would continue to press for the completion and utilization of the Shama district hospital until it is operational.

He reaffirmed the Minority’s commitment to ensuring that the hospital project sees the light of day and highlighted the government’s responsibility to construct hospitals for the benefit of the community.

“For the past 4 years, the minister of health has not come on the floor of parliament to give us the state of the Shama district hospitals and for me, that is quite disrespectful, and so we are sending a clear signal, a clear warning to the president, the vice president, that not until they commence, complete and put to good use the Shama district hospital, we will be here on several occasions.