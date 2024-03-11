Eight individuals, comprising four current students from the Comboni Technical Institute and four alumni of the same institution, have been apprehended by the police at the Sogakofe Divisional Command.

They have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a violent assault on Sogakofe Senior High School.

The confrontation arose from instances of student bullying perpetrated by Comboni Technical Institute students, triggering a retaliatory response from Sogakofe Senior High School students.

This escalation resulted in a standoff between the two schools, leading to significant damage to school properties at Sogasco and injuries to a combotech school driver.

Maxwell Lukutor, a former Old Students’ President of SOGASCO and the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, emphasized the need for structural reforms to address students implicated in the alleged incident during a Citi News interview.

Despite advocating for disciplinary actions, he also urged students to refrain from engaging in violent behaviours.

