The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has approved the proposal to eliminate taxes on dialysis consumables, as put forth by the health minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.

The association, which has been advocating for a reduction in the cost of dialysis treatment, welcomed Dr. Okoe-Boye’s suggestion during his vetting process.

This proposal comes in the wake of reports indicating a new debt of GH₵2 million at the hospital’s renal unit, despite the government settling a previous debt of GH¢4 million just three months ago.

Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, the president of the association, highlighted the positive direction of Dr. Okoe-Boye’s idea, stating that it would not only alleviate the financial burden on renal patients but also encourage private hospitals to consider reducing treatment costs.

“If the new minister is saying this, it is in the right direction because it is something we have been calling for…So if they can scrap all the taxes on those consumables to make the private hospitals also reduce the price so people can also go to the private facilities for their dialysis. So it’s welcoming news and we applaud for it.”

He further urged the government to consider the initiative raised and respond to the needs of renal patients.

