Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister-designate for Health, has revealed that over 40 health facilities have been completed as part of efforts to enhance healthcare delivery in Ghana.

These facilities, which include polyclinics, district centres, specialized units, and CHIP compounds, are separate from the government’s Agenda 111 project aimed at constructing new hospitals across the country.

During a recent visit to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Okoe-Boye highlighted the importance of showcasing completed projects as a source of inspiration for future efforts.

He also disclosed plans to construct an additional 20 health facilities to further bolster healthcare services in the country.

Dr. Okoe-Boye emphasised the government’s commitment to inclusivity, stating, “Sometimes it’s important to look at what has been done to give us hope for what to do. Apart from improving healthcare, the second one I said is to carry all of us along. Since this government took office, we have completed about 40 structures of health facilities, polyclinics, district centres, specialized units, CHIP compounds and all that.

“I’m not going to show pictures, as I said, we’ll carry everybody along so that you’ll walk through it and experience it. We are working on about 26 facilities, all facilities are outside agenda 111 and I believe strongly that we all will come and appreciate the effort being done.”

In addition to the completion of health facilities, Dr Okoe-Boye announced the government’s intention to introduce an effective booking system in public health facilities.

The system, expected to be piloted by the third quarter of 2024, aims to streamline hospital visitation processes and improve overall healthcare service delivery.

“We are working in hand with the Ministry, together with the team, Chief Directors, and the technical advisor to make sure that by the third quarter of 2024, this government can pilot a booking system, when it comes to the hospital visitation system.”

