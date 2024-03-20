John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasized the pivotal role of traditional authorities in combating sanitation issues nationwide.

Speaking to residents of Breweniase in the Oti region, Mahama asserted that empowering traditional leaders to take decisive action within their communities is key to addressing the persistent challenges of sanitation.

Mahama highlighted the need for a collaborative effort, noting that while the government has established district assemblies with bylaws aimed at addressing sanitation, enforcement often falls short. Despite the existence of sanitation courts and other mechanisms, the problem persists.

He proposed that by granting traditional leaders the authority to penalize individuals who neglect cleanliness in their surroundings, significant progress could be made in tackling sanitation issues.

Mahama believes that this proactive approach would not only lead to cleaner communities but also improve overall environmental hygiene.

“We live together with our chiefs and while the government has established district assemblies with bylaws, they often struggle to enforce them effectively. Despite the presence of sanitation courts and other mechanisms, the challenge persists.

“I believe that empowering traditional leaders to penalize individuals who fail to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings could significantly contribute to addressing sanitation issues. This proactive approach would foster cleaner communities and enhance overall environmental hygiene.”

