Suame’s Member of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Menah-Bonsu, has called on the government to swiftly allocate funds for the distribution of tablets across various senior high schools in the country.

Kyei-Menah-Bonsu highlighted that Parliament approved a budget exceeding GH¢1.4 billion for the procurement of these devices, aimed at benefiting students in different senior high schools.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also announced the government’s plan to provide complimentary electronic tablets to all senior high school students nationwide. These tablets, according to the Vice President, will serve as alternative textbooks for the students.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stressed the importance of promptly initiating the purchase and distribution process of the tablets, given the approval of funds by Parliament.

He urged the Ministry of Finance to ensure the timely release of the allocated amount so that the tablets could be supplied to secondary schools across the country.

“My appeal to the Ministry of Finance is to ensure that the amount is released so that immediately those tablets can be supplied to all the secondary schools in the country…because it was meant for the 2023/2024 academic year. And thus far, nothing has been supplied, even though we are told both the President and the Vice President and the Minister responsible for Education are saying that the tablets are ready.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital