The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to vote massively for the party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

During an interview on the Face to Face on Citi TV, Sammy Gyamfi, highlighted Mahama’s accomplishments, emphasizing his reliability and capability to lead Ghana.

He praised Mahama’s transformative vision for the nation, lauding his innate honesty and integrity.

“H.E Mahama is trustworthy, he has a proven track record that shows he turned this nation around. He’s tried and tested, he’s an experienced leader and that is the kind of leader we need now, an experienced leader and not an experiment.

“He’s the one who has the transformational agenda and vision that can work for Mother Ghana. President Mahama [former] exudes honesty seamlessly. He’s natively an honest person.”

Gyamfi also addressed allegations of corruption against Mahama, asserting that they were unfounded and that time has vindicated the former president.

“We know that tag was nothing but propaganda. He has been vindicated by posterity. None of the corruption allegations peddled against him by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia and the NPP stood the test of time.

“They have not been able to adduce a scintilla to buttress any of the allegations that he padded the cost of the Ridge Hospital, allegations that he has stolen money to build luxury buildings, and hotels in Dubai. We know that all those things were fabricated lies by the NPP and their cohorts to tarnish the reputation of Mahama.

“Mahama is incorruptible, he remains squeaky clean, his integrity is unassailable, and above all he’s honest.”

Gyamfi urged the electorate to reject the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming 2024 general elections, criticizing Bawumia’s credibility.

“Unlike Bawumia who is reputed as a liar, because he came to office on the back of many lies. They have been exposed.”

