The Paramount Chief of the Buwaa Traditional Area, Kuoro Abu Diyaka Sukabe Ninia, on Saturday conferred on former President John Mahama with the chieftaincy title, Kuoro Sabinwero Wajia I.

The title, which means a “leader with good intentions and an immaculate heart”, according to the Zini Kuoro, is because the President has demonstrated over the years that he is an honest person, is visionary and has good thoughts for the people of Ghana and about governance.

Speaking during a courtesy call at his palace as part of the National Democratic Congress leader’s #BuildingGhanaTour of the Upper West Region, the paramount chief likened Mahama to the late Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He explained that the former president epitomises the spirit of good thoughts and selflessness in Ghana’s modern political history.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Zini in the Sissala West Constituency, Mr Mahama thanked Zini Kuoro and his council for the honour and assured them of his continued dedication to selflessness and diligence in service to the nation and the people.

