The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a workshop for its communication officers and media monitors in the Western North.

The Western North Communications Working Committee was also inaugurated, tasked with assisting the communications bureau in handling the party’s communications in the region.

The attendees were educated on the party’s communications strategy for the 2024 general elections and provided with the necessary information and skills for the upcoming challenges.

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, in a statement seen by Citi News on Sunday, said “All attendees left the programme fired up, with a renewed sense of commitment and determination, to work hard for the victory of H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming general elections.”

He expressed deep gratitude to the regional Chairman of the NDC in the Western North Region, Comrade Michael Aidoo, the Chairman of the Western North Communications Working Committee and MP for Juaboso, Mintah Akandoh, MP for Bia East, Richard Acheampong, and all contributors to this impactful programme.

He also congratulated the Western North Regional Communications Bureau, led by comrade Sam Jerome, for their excellent organisation.

Mr Gyamfi also thanked the flag-bearer and leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, for his ongoing support and guidance.

The NDC National Communications Officer presented a laptop to the regional communications bureau and a new motorcycle to each of the nine Constituency Communication Officers in the Western North region.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital