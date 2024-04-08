The Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka has expressed deep concerns regarding the insecurity situation in the Kusaug traditional area, specifically in Bawku leading up to the December polls.

Cletus Avoka voiced his distress over the prevailing circumstances and cast doubt on the prospects of a free and fair electoral process in the Kusaug area.

Reflecting on the grim reality faced by residents, he highlighted the stark dilemma presented by the violence in the area. He questioned the notion of free and fair elections when the threat of armed conflict looms large.

“At the moment, I can’t guarantee our security for 2024. I come from the Bawku area. I don’t know how some of the candidates will campaign in that area. Young men are being killed every day, even by the military. So how can you, in this atmosphere, say the election is going to be free and fair?

“If on the election day in Bawku or somewhere, in the morning they start firing, will you go and vote? Is that a free and fair election? They start firing because they want to scare people. So when at 4 am, they start firing, who are you to go and vote and for who to win and you die?”

