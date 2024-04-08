Robert Nii Arday Clegg, the Senior Partner at Clegg & Prempeh, a law firm in Accra-Ghana, served as a panellist at Harvard University during the Spring Reunion 2024 of Harvard Law School. The event took place from 5-6 April 2024.

The Class of 2014 Symposium was on the topic, “Pathways and Pivots: Reflections on the Past 10 Years.” Valerie Imparato, Director of the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, University of Massachusetts Boston was the moderator.

Clegg’s co-panellists were Anthony Davis (Founder, Vox Collegiate of Los Angeles – A California Distinguished School), Addar Levi (Principal Deputy General Counsel, US Department of the Treasury), Neha Mehta Palani (Lead Counsel, Airbnb), Jason Z. Qu (Counsel, Nonprofit Organizations – Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville P.C.) and Wesley L. White (Partner, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP).

Clegg is a graduate of the Harvard Law School Class of 2014 and is both an Attorney & Counselor-at-Law (New York State) and a Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court (Ghana).