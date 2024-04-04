A man only identified as Rev Dr Ezekiel, a purported trustee of approximately two acres of Parks and Gardens’ lands near the Russian Embassy in Accra, alleges that he was subjected to an assault and threatened by the Director of Parks and Gardens and his staff.

This incident unfolded following accusations levelled against Rev Dr Ezekiel of employing individuals, purportedly land guards, to protect the disputed land.

It was reported that containers were erected on the site by him, and any attempts to dismantle them were met with resistance from these guards.

In an interview with Citi News in Accra on Thursday, Rev Dr Ezekiel stated that Parks and Gardens had been taken to court over the land dispute, citing their alleged contemptuous behaviour.

He recounted an incident where he discovered a container on the land and instructed the Director to either remove it or formally request permission, a directive the Director eventually complied with.

Rev Dr Ezekiel expressed dismay with the Director of Parks and Gardens, accusing him of acting in bad faith and contrary to his usual demeanour.

He also questioned the Director’s motives, particularly since he had previously offered to manage the land on Rev Dr Ezekiel’s behalf.

“I am the trustee, so all I have to do is to protect the interest of the owners, the beneficiaries. So why is it that parks and gardens have now come in. For your information Parks and Gardens have been sent to court on that very piece of land and what they are doing is contemptuous.

“I am getting those facts, and I will cite them for contempt. [The land] is two and a half plus acres…It shouldn’t be more than three.”

