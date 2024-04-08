To build the capacity of pupils and instil in them the importance of choosing a good career path at the basic level, teachers of Sanso Methodist Primary School in the Obuasi Municipality invited officials from the National Ambulance Service, Ghana to educate the pupils on basic life support techniques.

This programme is part of the school’s planned efforts to provide role modelling to its pupils. Previously, the school had engaged a lawyer to interact with the pupils on how they can nurture their aspirations and achieve their full potential for the betterment of their community and the world.

During the session with the Ambulance service, the pupils and their teachers learned about Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Choking Management, and Blood Control techniques. Over 250 pupils and staff benefited from this session.

Francis Koomson, the Obuasi Municipal Director of the National Ambulance Service, explained that the programme at the Sanso Methodist Primary School aligns with their outreach programme aimed at educating students at the basic and Senior High schools on basic life support mechanisms.

He introduced the children to the core mandate of the Service, which includes providing pre-hospital emergency care services to the public and assisting in public safety during national disasters.

“The National Ambulance Service was established in 2004 during the era of President J. A Kufuor, with the catalyst being the Accra sports stadium disaster, to strengthen the emergency care system in Ghana.”

He expressed optimism that the education will significantly shape their understanding of basic disaster response or first aid.

“Though handicapped, the Service with the support of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly will continue to carry out its mandate and will speed up its efforts to offer public safety education to schools.”

The Headmistress of Sanso Methodist Primary School, Madam Sabina Yankson, stated that the programme was designed to provide the pupils with extensive information on various professions, emergency response, and the importance of making a good career choice.

She emphasized that role models are an effective tool to inspire, stimulate, and develop the pupils’ interest in education and help them understand the value of education.

“We started with Madam Vivian Akosah, a fellow serving as the PRO for the Adansi Asokwa District Education Directorate followed by a soaper with Lucky Cleaning Services who also gave the pupils skill training on how to make liquid soap. And then Benson Adu–Gyamfi, a private Legal Practitioner, and today we have men from the National Ambulance Service with us. We believe this will go a long way to motivate the pupils,” she said.

Manso Methodist Primary School recently relocated to an ultra-modern school block with auxiliary facilities, built for them by AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine. The Career Orientation and Skill Training Programme is part of an initiative to keep the pupils in school and keep them informed.

