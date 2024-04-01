The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has urged the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to communicate openly about the current state of the power sector.

It also wants GRIDCo to provide the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with a clear estimate of the power supply that can be guaranteed within a specific period.

“Such an information is vital for the ECG to plan its load response with a timetable,” the IES added in a statement signed and issued by its Executive Director, Nana Amoasi VII on April 1.

The IES emphasised that ECG should focus on managing its load based on the power supply from GRIDCo and effectively collecting revenue to demonstrate full cost recovery.

“The Public Utility and Regulatory Commission (PURC) must look beyond the ECG to audit the upstream segment of the power sub-sector, particularly the GRIDCo, and export sales by the Volta River Authority (VRA),” it added.

Click Here to read the full statement

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital