The Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, acting on the advice of the Bono Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument has imposed a Curfew on Sampa Township in Jaman North District of the Bono Region following some chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The curfew time is from 4:00 pm to 7:00 am each day effective Thursday, April 18, 2024, until further notice.

The government urged Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their grievances into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in Sampa Township in Jaman North District of the Bono Region from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons. Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.