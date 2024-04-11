Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah, the elder sister of the late Komla Dumor, has passed away. Details surrounding her death are currently unknown.

Mrs. Trebah made history as the first female appointed as substantive Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), serving from April 2013 to January 2017.

Throughout her career, she held various senior executive positions, including roles at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd, where she began as their first female underground exploration geologist, Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd., where she served as head of Corporate Communications, and Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), where she worked as head of Corporate Service.

Additionally, she was the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa. Mrs. Trebah passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, just one day before her birthday.

She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebah, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.