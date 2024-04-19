Ghana’s chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has lauded Ghanaian women for the critical role they play in driving Ghana’s digital transformation.

Addressing the gathering of female CEOs, entrepreneurs, and innovators, Osei-Opare underscored the undeniable impact of technology in reshaping industries and societies. She was speaking at the 7th Ghana Female CEOs Summit, held under the theme “Leading Ghana’s Digital Renaissance: Women CEOs Shaping the Future of Business and Innovation.”

According to her, it offers unparalleled opportunities to drive efficiency, inclusivity, and sustainability, with women leaders at the forefront of this transformative journey.

“As female CEOs, entrepreneurs, and innovators, you are not just shaping the future of business in Ghana; you are architects of change, catalysts for progress, and champions of empowerment,” stated Osei-Opare, recognising the pivotal role played by women leaders in driving innovation and progress.

However, Osei-Opare also acknowledged the persistent gender disparities that persist in the business world, particularly within the technology sector. She highlighted the barriers women face in accessing resources, opportunities, and leadership positions, hindering the realization of their full potential.

Calling for collective action, Osei-Opare urged attendees to redouble their efforts in promoting gender equality, fostering inclusive environments, and breaking down barriers that hold women back.

She stressed the importance of creating ecosystems that empower women to thrive, innovate, and lead with confidence.

“Let us seize the opportunities that the digital age presents, harness the power of technology to drive meaningful change, and ensure that women are not just participants but change leaders in shaping the future of business and innovation in Ghana and beyond,” Osei-Opare said.

Osei-Opare encouraged women to embrace their unique strengths, pursue their passions relentlessly, and recognise the significant impact they can make in driving societal advancement.