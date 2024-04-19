The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command launched a manhunt for about 20 armed men who attacked and robbed Akroma Gold Mining Company located in Esaase, within the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The heavily armed men who attacked the company’s processing area also assaulted and injured several workers of the mining company including expatriates.

The armed men who overpowered the company’s security made away with undisclosed gold bars and fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

The workers who sustained gunshot wounds and were badly injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Head of Human Resources at the company Frederick Obeng Somuah who confirmed the incident to Citi News said management is cooperating with the police who have commenced their investigations.

“Yesterday, around 5:40 am, the company’s processing area was attacked by some armed men. In fact, as to the number of armed men, they range between 10 and 20. But police are still investigating to know the extent of damage and the items they actually took.

“Unfortunately, some of our guys were injured during the incident. We had some gunshots and injuries, and also they beat us mercilessly. Fortunately, no death was recorded. We are okay.

“The police have come in, the regional command, through to the district police command, and we are hoping and believing that the investigations will go well so that the perpetrators will be brought to book.”

