Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has asserted that Ghana’s international image has not been affected following the passage of the Anti-Gay Bill.

Although the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was approved by Parliament in February, it still awaits presidential assent.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong emphasized that the international community respects Ghana’s sovereign decision-making process.

“To be quite honest with you, we are huffing and puffing in Ghana, but in real terms, it is not a real issue. For the Europeans, or the European Union and the Americas, whenever they meet a Ghanaian, let’s say somebody from the Foreign Service, a minister, maybe the president, or some of us, the deputies, it is a question they want to know, the position of the government of Ghana when it comes to these LBGTQ matters.

“A wrong impression has also been sent out there that the bill seeks to criminalise and seeks to punish and infringe on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people. For me, it is completely wrong, and I have said it to them whenever I am asked that.”

He concluded by asserting Ghana’s right to maintain its cultural integrity amidst differing global perspectives.

“Whatever we are saying has something to do with our culture, and it is to do with our values. The British, the Americans, or the white people have their culture and their values, which they uphold strongly, so there is nothing wrong for us in Ghana to also uphold our culture and our values.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital