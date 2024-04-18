Ghana’s recently acquired train, which arrived from Poland and intended to operate on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, has been involved in an accident during a test run in the Asuogyaman District.

The Ministry of Railways Development, in a statement dated Thursday, April 18, 2024, clarified that the accident took place around 12:10 pm on the same day.

According to the Ministry, the train encountered a stationary vehicle positioned directly across the rail track as it approached the curve at Km76+100.

“Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle.”

The Ministry assured that no fatalities were recorded as passengers, drivers, crew and bystanders are all safe.

“It is important to note that the vehicle was unmanned, and the location where it was found is not designated as an authorized level crossing. Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained by passengers on the train or bystanders. However, there was minor damage to the driver’s cab section of the train.”

It mentioned that the incident has been reported to the police and investigations are currently underway.

“The incident has been promptly reported to the Police, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The DMU involved has been moved to the Workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs.”

The Ministry assured the public of safety, stating that they are committed to ensuring the continued safe operation of the railway system.

“We assure the public that safety remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring the continued safe operation of our railway systems. We urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when operating or crossing railway tracks.”

The government procured the two contemporary diesel-powered trains from Poland to boost the railway transport system.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Minister of Railway Development, Peter Amewu, said the engineers are currently working on the damaged train.

“Engineers are currently working on it, the train has been brought back to the workshop. The KIA driver has reported himself to the police station. The good thing is that none of the passengers, crew on board got injured, we’re currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train. Technically, the train is still in good form, nothing in terms of the electricals or engine have been disturbed. We’re hoping that the insurance company will work on it as quickly as possible to bring the train back on the line.”

He said the community members were in the know of the test run.

There were reports that the state had procured 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company, expected to operate both regional and long-distance lines.

However, the Ghana Railway Development Authority denied the reports.

Click here to read the statement by the Ministry

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital