The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has rescheduled its planned picketing to Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Ministry of Education.

The association had initially intended to picket on March 4, 2024.

The decision to reschedule arises from the Ministry’s ongoing failure to award contracts and settle outstanding debts to the association’s members, which total over GH¢100 million.

The association has expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to make payments for uniforms, house dresses, and other essentials supplied to various senior high schools over two academic years.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the Association announced the rescheduling of the picketing to April 8, adding that the picketing will extend to Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after which members will return to their homes.

The Association has planned the picketing due to the Ministry of Education’s failure to uphold their part of the agreement by not signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as agreed upon.

The Association claims that the Ministry did not commence payments on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, despite promising to do so during a meeting on March 26.

“A meeting will be convened to address other outstanding issues, namely the low-price quota and awards of PE kits and Stationery at the school level after all arrears have been cleared. NAIS agreed to suspend the intended picketing at the MOE, slated for April 8, 2024.

“Regrettably, the Ministry of Education has failed to uphold their end of the agreement by refusing to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as agreed upon. Consequently, we are compelled to proceed with our planned picketing event.”

