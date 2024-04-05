The Assembly member for the Botoku electoral area, Joel Edem Afari, has been appointed as the Youth Working Committee Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the North Dayi constituency.

Mr. Afari is recognized for his youthfulness, selflessness, and hardworking nature, alongside his roles as a businessman and public health professional.

His appointment comes as a result of his unwavering dedication to the advancement of his community, demonstrated through various initiatives and efforts.

Continuously fostering strong ties within the community, Mr. Afari prioritizes their needs and aspirations, aiming for sustained growth and development in the township.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, Mr. Afari was officially sworn in, alongside other committee members.

Together, they are committed to bolstering the NDC’s presence and effectiveness within the Constituency and beyond.

—————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital