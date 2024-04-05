Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ayamga Yakubu Akolgo, a legal practitioner, has responded to what he perceives as unjust media representations following a Supreme Court decision in a property fraud case.

ACP Akolgo, in a rejoinder, disputed the legality of his arrest and detention orders from November 14, 2023, and accused the Chief Justice of a cover-up.

The controversy arises from the Supreme Court of Ghana’s dismissal of ACP Akolgo’s final review application in a complex property fraud case.

ACP Akolgo, also a practising lawyer, had sought eviction based on a claim of purchasing a property from an ex-girlfriend of the rightful owner, Mr Rodenburg.

However, the legitimate owner’s attorney, Ms. Eghan, proved in court that the sale was fraudulent, and no payment evidence was provided to support the claim.

The High Court overturned the sale, returning ownership to Mr. Rodenburg and censuring ACP Akolgo for lack of due diligence. Despite these events, ACP Akolgo maintains his innocence and points to lawyer Sheila Abayie-Buckman for formalizing the disputed power of attorney and sale offer without his involvement.

“This communication is a response to unfair media reports. It would be helpful to begin with pertinent information to situate matters into context. Following the 14th November 2023 orders of Her Lady the Chief Justice for my arrest and detention on disagreement with her uncomplimentary remarks during court proceedings, the media have been awash with misrepresentation of court judgment and proceedings that involve me. I can understand the drive for the publicity because of my humble professional standing in society,” part of the rejoinder stated.

Amidst an ongoing investigation by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) into the Chief Justice’s conduct, ACP Akolgo criticized the Chief Justice’s participation in the March 27, 2024, review panel as a conflict of interest and a breach of judicial impartiality.

The case is currently under appeal at the Court of Appeal, and ACP Akolgo’s rejoinder calls for a reassessment of the judicial process and media coverage of the incident.

“On 27th March 2024, the Chief Justice sat in a review panel to determine the review involving me despite the pendency of CHRAJ investigation of my petition. The setting of the Chief Justice as a panel member on a matter that involves me despite the pending CHRAJ’s investigation of my petition is a clear breach of the rule of natural justice and the impartiality of judges in the administration of justice.

“I did not object to her being part of the panel during proceedings. The Chief Justice knew or ought to know that at all times; a judge’s conduct must be above reproach. The Code of Conduct for judges provides: ‘A judge shall disqualify herself in any case in which she believes she will be unable to judge impartially’ and ‘The appearance of impartiality is to be assessed from the perspective of a reasonable, fair-minded and informed person”.

ACP Akolgo thus urges the media and its sponsors to consider his perspective and the facts presented in his rejoinder.

