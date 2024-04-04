The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has paid a visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to commiserate with him over the demise of his wife, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu.

Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and has been buried per Islamic tradition.

Before the burial, Janazah prayers were held in the residence of the National Chief Imam.

A statement issued by the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, indicated that she died on Wednesday, March 27, although the cause of her death is not yet known.