The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to equitable regional development in his next government.

Speaking to a crowd after the NDC’s 24-hour Kwahu Easter walk on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, the former President underscored the infrastructural initiatives undertaken during his tenure in the Eastern region.

“I reiterated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) commitment to developing all regions and communities without discrimination. We have always ensured that the people of Kwahu continue to benefit from various projects, including education, roads, and healthcare.”

He expressed disappointment over the abandonment of the nearly completed Abetifi hospital project, criticizing the current government for its neglect during their 8-year tenure.

“I expressed my deep concern about the Abetifi hospital project, which we started and was almost completed but remains abandoned nearly eight years after the NPP came into government. This is a waste of government funds and denies the people access to quality healthcare,” he criticized.

He urged NDC members to strive for positive change in the lives of Ghanaians.

“The NDC stands for progress, equality, and inclusion, and together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our fellow Ghanaians. Let’s continue to walk together, support each other, and build a brighter, more prosperous Ghana for all.”

Read below John Mahama’s statement

I also reiterated my promise to create a ministry dedicated to the youth, separated from Sports, and focused on creating an environment that will guarantee well-paying and decent jobs and youth development.

Thank you for your commitment and passion. I enjoyed the walk.

Happy Easter to you all!

