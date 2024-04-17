A man accused of robbing high-income personalities including Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of late Vice President Kwasi Amissah-Arthur, and mother-in-law of renowned architect David Adjaye has been arraigned and charged with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering.

The accused, Yahuza Osman, is accused of carrying out lone residential robberies in areas such as Cantonments, Airport Residential Area and Tesano. The robberies according to Police investigations took place between September and December 2023.

He is alleged to have unlawfully gained access to the homes of his victims and demanded money and valuables at gunpoint. In some instances, he is accused of physically assaulting his victims.

Per the brief facts of the case, he attacked the former second lady at her home in Tesano on December 5, 2023. He is said to have threatened to kill Madam Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur with a gun if she did not yield to his demands.

He then assaulted the former second lady by strangling her and hitting her head repeatedly on the ground. He is said to have made away with GH¢ 3,000, $2,200 and 50 Euro in cash as well as a gold watch worth GH¢ 20,000 and necklaces valued at GH¢ 5,000.

A week after this on December 11, Yahuza Osman paid a similar visit to the home of the mother-in-law of David Adjaye. His modus operandi was not any different as he pointed a gun at Madam Margaret Alice Shawn and demanded goodies.

He succeeded in taking a Rolex Watch valued at $70,000, a Panerai watch valued at $15,000, jewellery valued at $15,000, and a cash amount of GH¢1,500.

Before these two high-profile operations, the accused had made similar robbery operations on September 17th and December 4. On September 17, businessman Augustine Okere was attacked at gunpoint in his home at Airport Residential.

The alleged robber is said to have stolen two Rolex watches valued at $38,000 and $23,000 and cash sums of GH¢2,000 and 3,500 pounds.

On December 4, he robbed two persons named Daniel Kwame Osafo and Tracy Osei-Hyeman. He stole a Cartier wristwatch valued at $9,000, an iPhone Pro Max Valued at $1,000, a Cartier black pen valued at $5,000 and a gold chain valued at $5,000 belonging to Daniel Kwame Osafo. He then stole jewellery valued at $50,000 and a Cartier wristwatch valued at $10,000 belonging to Tracy Osei-Hyeaman.

The accused has been charged with counts of money laundering as he is accused of using the funds stolen to acquire houses and a car.

