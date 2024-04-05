Rev. Dr. Ezekiel, a purported trustee of approximately two acres of land belonging to the Department of Parks and Gardens near the Russian Embassy in Accra, has refuted allegations of employing land guards to protect the disputed land.

He has threatened legal action against the director of the Department of Parks and Gardens, accusing him of obstructing his access to the land.

The dispute arose following accusations levelled against Rev. Dr. Ezekiel of deploying individuals, allegedly land guards, to safeguard the land.

Reports indicate that some containers were erected on the site by Dr Ezekiel. However, attempts to dismantle them by the workers of the Parks and Gardens were met with resistance from the alleged landguards.

In response, Rev. Dr. Ezekiel denied these allegations, describing them as inaccurate. A confrontation subsequently ensued between workers and seven individuals purportedly linked to the disputed land.

Workers at the department reported the incident to the Cantonment police station, prompting an invitation for Rev. Dr. Ezekiel to provide his statement.

Additionally, the matter has been escalated to the Ministry of Local Government and Decentralisation.

Expressing dismay, Rev. Dr. Ezekiel accused the Director of Parks and Gardens of acting in bad faith, questioning his motives.

He cited previous offers from the Director to manage the land on his behalf, further emphasizing his role as trustee and intent to protect the interests of the beneficiaries.

“I am the trustee, so all I have to do is to protect the interest of the owners, the beneficiaries. So why is it that parks and gardens have now come in? For your information Parks and Gardens have been sent to court on that very piece of land and what they are doing is contemptuous.

“I am getting those facts, and I will cite them for contempt. [The land] is two and a half plus acres…It shouldn’t be more than three.”

