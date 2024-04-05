A member of the Health Committee of Parliament, Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze, has criticized the pledge made by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding predictable port rates for pharmaceutical imports, branding it as a last-ditch effort to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to improve the business environment at ports during a town hall meeting with the Pharmaceutical Society and other Pharma Groups on Thursday, April 4.

He emphasized the implementation of fixed exchange rates to ease forex pressures faced by traders, particularly in the pharmacy industry, aiming to foster economic growth.

In response, the Central Tongu expressed scepticism and accused the Vice President of lacking sincerity. He questioned Dr. Bawumia’s track record, particularly during his seven-year tenure as chairman of the Economic Management Team.

Mr. Roosevelt criticized Dr. Bawumia for allegedly introducing taxes that have adversely affected industries and initiatives in the country.

He suggested that if Dr. Bawumia failed to make significant contributions during his time as Vice President, his potential as president would be limited.

“Is Dr Bawumia a new person in this system? Dr Bawumia, as we speak is the chairman of the Economic Management Team and these people are the centre of taxes. What did he do for the past seven years? What did he do? Is it now that he thinks he should do it? The issue is that we shouldn’t be deceiving Ghanaians. Dr, Bawumia seems not to be serious to me.”

“After all these years, after coming out with numerous taxes that are killing industries, that are killing initiatives and today you have time to sit and deceive. Everybody knows him to be a liar. You are doing all these because of what? Do you think Ghanaians don’t think?

“You were a second gentleman who was in charge of taxes, where was he? If you are a driver’s mate and you can’t learn to drive at the time your man or your driver is teaching you, you can’t be a good driver again.”

