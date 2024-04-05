The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Fanteakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region has officially inaugurated its campaign team for the 2024 election, marking the beginning of an energetic push towards breaking the eight-year election cycle jinx.

The ceremony was held at Nsutam in the Eastern Region, in one of the biggest town halls constructed by the NPP under the One District One Million Dollars per Constituency initiative.

The event saw a gathering of Party Executives, party faithful, supporters, Council of Elders and Patrons, officials, and Past Parliamentary Aspirants, all determined to propel the NPP to victory.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Constituency Chairman, Maxi Kwadwo Appiah, charged members of the party to wake up to their duty and work assiduously to break the eight with massive votes.

The Chairman pleaded with the party faithful to put behind them any impasse resulting from the recent primaries/elections and join hands to work in unity.

In his remarks, the District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa South, Ernest Ofosu, cautioned party supporters, emphasizing that breaking the eight is not an easy task.

He stressed that the term shouldn’t just be a slogan but should be backed by actions through serious work.

“As party supporters, let’s desist from supporting any negative comments from the public but give the public hope for a better Ghana.”

“Our Government’s achievements within just this 7 years such as the Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, One District One Ambulance, Agenda 111, One million Dollar per constituency among others are unmatched so let’s preach them as the surest way to break the 8.”

The Eastern Regional Campaign team, represented by Francis Djan, the Deputy Regional Organizer, and Abigail Owusua from the NPP’s Loyal Ladies, were on hand to swear in the Fanteakwa South Constituency Campaign Team.

This team comprises various committees such as the Advisory Committee, Fundraising and Finance Committee, Operations, Communications, Research, and Elections, among others.

Addressing the gathering, the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Hon. Kofi Okyere Agyekum, appealed to the new Parliamentary Candidate and his team to bring all factions prior to the Primaries on board to work together in unity.

“Fanteakwa South is a stronghold of the NPP and we have increased our vote ever since we took over to about 69% now. We can do more if we bury our differences and bring everyone on the campaign team”, he said, and pledged to personally join hands with the new Parliamentary Candidate to fight the election battle together.

Mr. Duke Ofori-Atta, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Fanteakwa South, in his inaugural address, beseeched all party faithful to work in unity, stressing that Breaking the Eight is a task for everyone.

“Let’s bring everyone on board and move from house to house and campaign to achieve our target of getting 80% to 85% of the votes.”

He thanked various stakeholders in the Fanteakwa South Constituency for their massive support and declared the official commencement of the campaign to break the eight.