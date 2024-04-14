The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has defended the newly launched Performance Tracker.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the government unveiled the Performance Tracker, a tool designed to promote transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects throughout the country.

Despite criticisms suggesting that the Performance Tracker is not a priority, Asiedu Kokuro, the Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, countered these claims in an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV.

He argued that Ghana’s bilateral creditors, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), should be informed about the projects the government is undertaking.

“You cannot use one or two errors to rubbish this powerful project. It’s not a misplaced priority, we need to account to the Ghanaian people. We are talking about accountability. We need to let the World Bank, IMF, World Health Organization our donor partners and other bilateral agencies who have been funding us know what we have done.

“People want to do political mischief, but if people want to do a proper critique of the project, based on critical analysis, not on conjectures or to score cheap political points, but stay focused and let us do a fair judgment analysis, I think this is a game changer for our democracy,” he told host Selorm Adonoo.

At the official launch of the tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, stated that the tracker currently encompasses over 13,000 projects across the nation.

He further mentioned that the tracker will help alleviate long-standing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, especially the use of artist’s impressions to represent outcomes.

Following the launch of the Performance Tracker, the government acknowledged that 67 entries were erroneously included in the list of projects featured on the Performance Tracker.

—–

