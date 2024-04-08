Henry Fitz, the individual involved in a social media nude video scandal with media personality Serwaa Amihere, has been charged, along with two others, for allegedly sharing the intimate video online.

The police took action following a complaint lodged by Serwaa Amihere.

According to the details outlined in the charge sheet presented in court, Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom to prevent the nude video from being made public. However, despite receiving the demanded ransom of GH¢20,000, the three accused individuals proceeded to share the video on social media.

The three face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, which contravenes Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), as well as Section 67(1)(2) of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038).

Additionally, they are accused of extorting GH¢20,000 from Serwaa Amihere and threatening to publish the video on social media if she did not comply with their demands.

The other individuals charged in the case are Edem Saviour Ketti, a filmmaker, and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, a trader.

One of the accused, Henry Amponsah, known as Henry Fitz, is currently evading arrest, according to the police.

Charges against the accused individuals include four counts related to conspiracy to share intimate images, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and sexual extortion.

According to the facts provided alongside the charge sheet, Serwaa Amihere’s makeup artist informed her on December 3, 2023, that someone demanded GH¢5,000 to prevent the release of intimate pictures. Another demand for GH¢20,000 was made on April 2, 2024.

Although the ransom was paid, the images and videos were still shared on social media.

Following Amihere’s complaint, Ketti was arrested, and during investigations, he admitted to using his Ghana Card to register the MTN mobile money account number. The number was then transferred to Candylove, who subsequently passed it on to Fitz, who is believed to be using the number currently.

Efforts are underway to apprehend Fitz and bring him to justice.