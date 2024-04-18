The U.S. Embassy and Emerging Public Leaders have begun training public servants working in Ghana’s public safety sector.

The Professionals Engaged Against Conflict & Endangerment (PEACE) programme, implemented by Ghana-based Emerging Public Leaders, will provide professional development and leadership training for 25 public servants over one year.

As part of the United States Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, the programme is focused on improving the delivery of government services in Northern Ghana.

“One of the best ways to prevent conflict and support peace is to improve the delivery and reach of public services. That’s one reason we’re investing in our partnership with Ghana’s public servants,” said U.S. Embassy Press Attaché Kevin Brosnahan at this week’s launch.

The programme began in March 2024 with online professional development and training for over 100 public safety professionals from various ministries and government agencies.

Of those, 25 high-performing public servants have been selected for the year-long PEACE fellowship. Over the next year, they will learn best practices for security-civilian relations, to strengthen public safety and security, build trust and confidence with local communities, and help prevent conflict in the Upper East, North East, and Northern regions of Ghana.

The participants include employees of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Fire Service drawn from the Upper East, North East, and Northern Regions of Ghana. The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) and the Ministry of Interior are partners in the program.

Through the multi-year implementation of the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, the U.S. Government is working across Coastal West Africa to promote social cohesion, inclusive economic growth, and accountable governance with at-risk communities in order to prevent conflict.