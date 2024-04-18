Naa Okromo, the 15-year-old girl at the heart of a recent child marriage case, will be released to her parents today after a directive by the Attorney General.

This follows a psychological and medical evaluation that confirmed she is not pregnant.

Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, announced the development at a press conference.

Ms. Newman stated that Naa Okromo would be reunited with her family after they sign a bond.

“The attorney general has issued an interim report which is dated April 18, 2024, and has advised that in the best interest of the child and in accordance with Sections 2 and 5 of the Children’s Act, the child should be released to her parent pending their complete review of the docket.

“Thus, the child will be reunited with her family today, April 18, 2024, after her parents have signed a bond” she stated.

The Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII at a press briefing on Friday, April 12, said they were expecting the arrival of Naa Okromo, to commence the performance of traditional rites on Sunday, April 14, 2024, ahead of the Homowo festivities.

